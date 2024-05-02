How might the absence of Kristaps Porzingis impact the rest of the Boston Celtics’ playoff run?

How might the absence of Kristaps Porzingis impact the rest of the Boston Celtics’ playoff run? Initial reporting from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has the Boston big man looking at missing at least the next several games the Celtics play in the 2024 postseason. But with the Miami Heat finally defeated, Boston might have some time to recover before the next round if things break their way.

Porzingis will be re-evaluated after a week of intense therapy to get his calf right from a strained soleus, and if all goes well, KP could be back on the court in nine or ten more days. Whether the Orlando Magic – Cleveland Cavaliers first round series goes a full seven games or sooner could also play a role in when the Celtics center returns.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire