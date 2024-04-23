A miffed Anthony Davis had just 5 words to say about Jamal Murray’s game-winner before literally dropping the mic

Anthony Davis was on the wrong end of Jamal Murray’s game-winner in Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the superstar guarding Murray and getting buried on the bench as the Nuggets celebrated.

So when he was asked by a reporter after the Lakers went down 2-0 in the series about what happened on that play from his perspective, he only had five words to say: “Jamal Murray made a shot.”

What’s more: he added a statement without words by tossing down the mic and leaving the room. Yikes. Here’s that moment after the loss:

Anthony Davis: "Jamal Murray made a shot." pic.twitter.com/jsiYMmSa8p — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2024

