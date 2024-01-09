Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight

Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. With Liverpool and Fulham facing off in the other semi-final tomorrow evening, Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and will know their home leg is crucial to their chances of heading to Wembley and lifting silverware next month.

Michael Carrick’s side are sitting in 12th in the Championship table and are the clear underdogs against the Blues, who are looking to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. Middlesbrough have yet to play Premier League opposition on their way to the semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visit of Chelsea will be another stern test, even if Pochettino’s young side have struggled for consistency this season. Chelsea have won three in a row since losing to Wolves on Christmas Eve, though, and will hope to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. Follow live updates from Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

Middlesbrough host Chelsea in first leg of Carabao Cup semi-finals, with kick off at 8pm

Michael Carrick’s side are the only non-Premier League team left in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool face Fulham in the other Carabao Cup semi-final tomorrow

Middlesbrough FC - Chelsea FC

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played without VAR, with only the final of this season’s competition utilising video technology to aid the on-field officials.

The VAR system was not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.

That situation remains in place for the semi-finals due to the presence of Middlesbrough in the last four, with the system not installed at the Championship club’s Riverside Stadium.

A statement from the EFL said: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season.

“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Route to the semi-finals: Chelsea

1st round: Bye

2nd round: Chelsea 2-1 Wimbledon

3rd round: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton

Fourth round: Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn

Quarter-finals: Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea won 4-2 on pens)

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Route to the semi-finals: Middlesbrough

1st round: Huddersfield 2-3 Middlesbrough

2nd round: Bolton 1-3 Middlesbrough

3rd round: Bradford 0-2 Middlesbrough

4th round: Exeter City 2-3 Middlesbrough

Quarter-finals: Port Vale 0-3 Middlesbrough

Finally, Middlesbrough get to be at home tonight....

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Middlesbrough win 19/4

Draw 3/1

Chelsea win 4/7

Get the latest odds here.

Prediction

A draw leaves things in the balance ahead of the second leg. Middlesbrough 2-2 Chelsea

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood are both cup tied for Middlesbrough, while Morgan Rogers is suspended for the first leg. Samuel Silvera, Seny Dieng and Riley McGree are unavailable after international call-ups, and Tom Smith, Lewis O’Brien and Marcus Forss are among Michael Carrick’s injury absentees.

Christopher Nkunku did not feature in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Preston due to a hip complaint, and is a doubt in a blow for Mauricio Pochettino with Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations. In better news for the Chelsea manager, Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are all moving closer to returns.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea?

The semi-final first leg is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 9 January at the Riverside.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

f you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to tonight’s live action as Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-finals. With Liverpool and Fulham facing off in the other semi-final tomorrow evening, Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and will know their home leg is crucial to their chances of heading to Wembley and lifting silverware next month.

Michael Carrick’s side are sitting in 12th in the Championship table and are the clear underdogs against the Blues, who are looking to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. Middlesbrough have yet to play Premier League opposition on their way to the semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visit of Chelsea will be another stern test, even if Pochettino’s young side have struggled for consistency this season. Chelsea have won three in a row since losing to Wolves on Christmas Eve, though, and will hope to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. Follow live updates from Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.