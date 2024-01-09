Is VAR being used in the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

VAR in use during the 2022 Carabao Cup final (Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played without VAR, with only the final of this season’s competition utilising video technology to aid the on-field officials.

The VAR system was not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.

That situation remains in place for the semi-finals due to the presence of Middlesbrough in the last four, with the system not installed at the Championship club’s Riverside Stadium.

The Championship club host Chelsea in the first leg of the opening semi-final tonight, while Liverpool face Fulham in an all-Premier League tie.

A video assistant referee will be in operation for the final at Wembley on Sunday 25 February.

A statement from the EFL said: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season.

“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”

When are the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

Tuesday 9 January: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea first leg (Riverside Stadium, 8pm GMT kick off)

Wednesday 10 January: Liverpool vs Fulham first leg (Anfield, 8pm)

Tuesday 23 January: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough second leg (Stamford Bridge, 8pm)

Wednesday 24 January: Fulham vs Liverpool second leg (Craven Cottage, 8pm)