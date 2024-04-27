Michigan State women’s basketball lands commitment from Arizona State transfer Jaddan Simmons

Michigan State women’s basketball and head coach Robyn Fralick have been crushing it in the NCAA transfer portal. After losing DeeDee Hagemann and Bree Robinson to the portal at the start of the offseason, the Spartans have bounced back with some major transfer additions, and they got another one on Saturday when Jaddan Simmons announced her commitment to the Spartans.

Simmons averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last year for Arizona State and will be a great addition in the backcourt for MSU.

Jaddan Simmons announced her commitment to @MSU_WBasketball on Instagram! Jaddan averaged 9.5 PPG, had 104 assists and 57 steals at Arizona State last year!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/7HbmsCexx9 — Dalton Shetler (@DaltonShetler) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire