Michigan State women’s basketball G DeeDee Hagemann enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State women’s basketball just had one of their best seasons of late, but received some unfortunate news this weekend when star guard DeeDee Hagemann announced that she would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

In three seasons for the Spartans, Hagemann became one of the best players and leaders on the team. This past season, Hagemann averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 41-percent from three.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire