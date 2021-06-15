Michigan State reportedly showing interest in 2023 4-star C Gus Yalden of Wisconsin

Michigan State is reportedly the latest big-time program to show interest in 2023 four-star center Gus Yalden of Appletown, Wisc.

Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers reported on Tuesday that Michigan State is one of the newest schools to reach out to Yalden. Iowa, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Rutgers, Arizona, Notre Dame and Virginia have all also reached out to Yalden in the last 24 hours, according to Weingarten.

Michigan State and Iowa are the newest schools to reach out to Top-20 sophomore Gus Yalden, he told @Stockrisers. https://t.co/Dz7OPCqV5o — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2021

Yalden is ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect and No. 3 center in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings. Yalden plays for the IMG Academy in Florida .

Yalden — who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds — has already received scholarship offers from numerous power programs, including Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Nebraska and West Virginia. The Spartans, however, have yet to extend an offer to Yalden — but that could come soon enough.

