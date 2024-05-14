Michigan State is in pursuit of a Wisconsin class of 2025 commit

Wisconsin class of 2025 commit Cam Clark received an offer from Michigan State on Tuesday.

The Dexter, Michigan native committed to the Badgers on April 25 over offers from other programs including Army, Kansas, Minnesota, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Duke.

Related: Post-spring Big Ten football 2024 power rankings, starting quarterback rankings

His offer sheet takes a big step forward with the in-state Spartans now officially in pursuit.

Clark is a three-star recruit in the class of 2025. He’s ranked as 247Sports’ No. 805 overall player in the class, No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 14 recruit from the state of Michigan.

Of note, the offensive tackle currently has official visits scheduled with Cincinnati (May 31), West Virginia (June 7) and Kentucky (June 14).

Wisconsin’s work isn’t done after landing Clark’s initial commitment.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with 10 players committed. Clark is one of two offensive tackles in the group, along with three-star Michael Roeske.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire