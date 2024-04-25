Michigan State Men’s Tennis player named Big Ten Player of the Year
In case you didn’t know, Michigan State is now officially a tennis school. The Spartans have been on a tear this year, led by star Ozen Baris, one of the top players in the country right now.
Baris went 6-0 in Big Ten play, and has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the country in singles and No. 1 in doubles. For his efforts, he has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
The kid from Okemos is your Big Ten Player of the Year❕
✅ Ranked as high as #5 in singles, #1 in doubles
✅ Went 6-0 in B1G play
✅ Went 14-3 during the regular season#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/Q0YcK0Ca3Z
— Michigan State Men’s Tennis (@MSU_MTennis) April 25, 2024
