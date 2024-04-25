Advertisement

Michigan State Men’s Tennis player named Big Ten Player of the Year

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

In case you didn’t know, Michigan State is now officially a tennis school. The Spartans have been on a tear this year, led by star Ozen Baris, one of the top players in the country right now.

Baris went 6-0 in Big Ten play, and has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the country in singles and No. 1 in doubles. For his efforts, he has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire