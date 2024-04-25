Michigan State Men’s Tennis player named Big Ten Player of the Year

In case you didn’t know, Michigan State is now officially a tennis school. The Spartans have been on a tear this year, led by star Ozen Baris, one of the top players in the country right now.

Baris went 6-0 in Big Ten play, and has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the country in singles and No. 1 in doubles. For his efforts, he has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

The kid from Okemos is your Big Ten Player of the Year❕ ✅ Ranked as high as #5 in singles, #1 in doubles

✅ Went 6-0 in B1G play

✅ Went 14-3 during the regular season#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/Q0YcK0Ca3Z — Michigan State Men’s Tennis (@MSU_MTennis) April 25, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire