Why Michigan State football's Mel Tucker turns up the heat on his team, literally

EAST LANSING — The air is expected to be thick. The temperature could touch 90 degrees. Standard weather this time of year in South Florida, where Michigan State football will face the Miami Hurricanes at high noon on Saturday.

So, Mel Tucker cranked up the thermostat at Michigan State’s indoor facility to simulate the toasty environment inside of Hard Rock Stadium.

“We’ve done a lot to prepare the heat not just this week, but over the course of several weeks,” Tucker said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

“We will follow that plan and continue with that this week and take it all the way into the game — pregame, during the game, halftime, throughout the second half,” Tucker said.

After coming off the field at a recent practice in East Lansing, Tucker recalled he was “sweating bullets.”

The conditions Saturday could influence Tucker to expand the rotation of certain position groups. This season, 33 players have participated on offense and 36 on defense.

“Since Day 1, we talked about we need everyone,” he said. “We need to get as many guys ready to play as possible…It’s important to have depth.”

It could be particularly critical in a game that may be decided in the fourth quarter.

“We talk about straining to the finish,” Tucker said.

In muggy South Florida, the Spartans expect to perspire until the very end.

Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) celebrates a touchdown against Youngstown State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Injury updates

Last week, Michigan State eased past Youngstown State without three of its top pass rushers — Drew Jordan, Drew Beesley and Itayvion “Tank” Brown. All three were inactive because of “medical reasons,” a program spokesman said after the victory.

But will any of them be back Saturday?

“I don’t think you will see Tank this week,” Tucker said. “The other guys are getting ready as best they can.”

As for an update on Elijah Collins — the running back who injured his left foot Saturday and was later spotted in a walking boot — Tucker offered a vague comment.

“I know he’s a little sore,” Tucker said. “He’ll be ready when he is ready.”

Tucker delivered a similarly cryptic remark when a reporter asked about backup quarterback Anthony Russo after he said he saw a picture on social media showing the Temple transfer on crutches. Russo relieved starter Payton Thorne on Saturday, playing 20 snaps Saturday and completing 5-of-7 pass attempts for 43 yards.

Tucker wouldn’t divulge Russo’s status but expressed faith in third-stringer Noah Kim if he were called into action. Kim, a redshirt freshman, has yet to play a down in college.

“Yeah,” Tucker said. “I feel comfortable with Noah Kim. He’s progressed and gotten better as a player.”

Cornerback battle?

Ronald Williams and Kalon Gervin started at outside cornerback in the opener. Gervin and Chester Kimbrough did so in Michigan State’s second game last Saturday.

Will Tucker trot out a new combination Saturday against Miami?

It seems possible. Williams was the lowest-graded defensive back in Week 1 against Northwestern after yielding seven catches on nine targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Gervin earned that dubious distinction eight days later after struggling in coverage during the victory over Youngstown State.

“It’s an ongoing competition," Tucker said. "And there is nothing set in stone….We need to be productive and compete and put it on tape because there are guys here who want to play, who capable of playing. We have to put the guys out there who do the best job for us and who give us the best chance. And that also builds depth. Those positions, and some of the other, those roles are still being determined.”

