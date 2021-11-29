Michigan State football's Mel Tucker contract extension details: What's the buyout?

Michigan State's hefty investment into football coach Mel Tucker is perhaps bigger than meets the eye.

The school made details of Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract extension, making among the highest paid coaches in all of college football, was made public on Monday.

If MSU fires Tucker at any point during the life of the deal, the school will owe him 100% of his salary, unless the firing comes with cause (because of a crime, NCAA violation or moral, in which the school would owe nothing.)

As reported in last week's announcement that MSU and Tucker agreed to terms, the coach will make $5.9 million in base salary, $3.1 million in media appearances, $100,000 from school-negotiated apparel and a $400,000 annual retention bonus.

The contract extension is still pending approval from the MSU Board of Trustees. Tucker and school president Samuel Stanley signed the deal on Wednesday.

The deal does not change the buyout terms from Tucker's original deal with MSU when he was hired in February 2020: The coach would owe the school $2.5 million before Jan. 15, 2022 if he leaves for another job in college or the NFL; the buyout would be $2 million before Jan. 15, 2023, $1.5 million before Jan. 15, 2024 and $1 million any time after that.

The salary pool for Tucker's assistant coaches, $6 million in his original deal, has increased to $7.5 million.

Tucker has provisions to make more with annual bonuses: $25,000 for winning Big Ten Coach of the Year; $50,000 for AFCA National Coach of the Year; $125,000 for any non-College Football Playoff bowl game appearance; $200,000 for winning the Big Ten East Division; $200,000 for winning the Big Ten championship game; $250,000 for reaching a New Year's Six bowl not factored into the playoff; $275,000 for reaching the CFP; $300,000 for each additional CFP game in the event the playoff is expanded and $500,000 for winning the national championship.

