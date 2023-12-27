Michigan State football starting RG Geno VanDeMark withdraws name from transfer portal

Another starting offensive lineman is returning to Michigan State football.

Right guard Geno VanDeMark withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Wednesday, a program spokesperson confirmed. The redshirt sophomore, a 2021 recruit, started seven of his eight games in 2023 but missed four due to an undisclosed injury. He played in 10 games during the 2022 season and started twice.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound native of Lodi, New Jersey entered the portal Dec. 4 after the hiring of new coach Jonathan Smith. He had an offer from Oklahoma among other schools, before deciding to come back to East Lansing.

ANALYSIS: Jonathan Smith markets himself to build Michigan State football's signing class

VanDeMark is the fifth Spartan overall to withdraw from the portal since Smith’s hiring and the second starting offensive lineman to pull out of the portal, along with starting left tackle Brandon Baldwin. Two other reserve offensive lineman, tackle Ethan Boyd and guard Kristian “Big Dooley” Phillips, also decided to return to MSU after entering the portal. Wide receiver Jaron Glover also decided to return to the Spartans.

[11:40 AM] Solari, Christopher MSU has lost three offensive lineman to transfer in this cycle: starting right tackle Spencer Brown to the Sooners, backup right guard Kevin Wigenton to Illinois and backup tackle Keyshawn Blackstock to Arkansas.

Also, linebacker Quavian Carter has entered the transfer portal. The 6-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Georgia did not play in two seasons in East Lansing and missed all of 2023 recovering from an undisclosed injury.

Nine other Spartans remain in the portal without a destination as of Wednesday morning: defensive ends Zion Young and Khris Bogle; defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Dre Butler; linebacker Jacoby Windmon; tight end Maliq Carr; cornerback Charles Brantley; punter Michael O'Shaughnessy; and wide receiver Sebastian Brown.

