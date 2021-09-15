Michigan State football reveals team captains for game against No. 24 Miami

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football will take on No. 24 this weekend in Florida in a big-time match up, and we now know who their team captains will be.

They will be:

  • WR Jayden Reed

  • S Xavier Henderson

  • C Matt Allen

All three players had huge games last weekend against Youngstown State and their strong play was recognized by coach Mel Tucker. This is Henderson’s third straight week as a team captain. This will be Reed and Allen’s first time this season.

