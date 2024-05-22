Michigan State football will play Oregon, Purdue on Friday nights in 2024 season

Michigan State football is now scheduled to play two games on Friday nights in the 2024 season.

Fox announced the 12-week lineup for the newly introduced Fox College Friday schedule, a dedicated prime-time window on Friday nights for Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West games this season, which includes two Michigan State games.

MSU's game at Oregon, the Spartans' first soiree with a new Big Ten member joining from the former Pac-12, will be played Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on Fox in Eugene, Oregon. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 in Week 6, just before the Spartans' first of two byes. MSU's second Friday night game will be at Spartan Stadium against Purdue on Nov. 22 in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Other Big Ten teams that will play multiple Friday night games this season include Oregon, Washington, UCLA, Purdue and Rutgers.

Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin have zero games on the Fox Friday slate.

Michigan State played two games on Fridays in 2023. The Spartans started the season on Friday night of Labor Day weekend, as it has in recent years, against Central Michigan, then finished the season against Penn State at Ford Field on Black Friday.

MSU's season opener against Florida Atlantic for 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

Michigan State begins Big Ten play with the first road trip of the season in Week 2 to Maryland, followed by games against Prairie View A&M and at Boston College to round out the nonconference schedule. MSU then hosts Ohio State before the first Friday game against Oregon. The rest of the opponents are Iowa, at Michigan on Oct. 26, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers.

Michigan State is looking to rebound under first-year coach Jonathan Smith after a 4-8 season resulted in the second straight year without a bowl trip under former head coach Mel Tucker.

Here is a look at the Spartans' football schedule for 2024:

Michigan State football 2024 schedule

Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 2, Sept. 7: at Maryland*

Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Prairie View A&M (FCS)

Week 4, Sept. 21: at Boston College

Week 5, Sept. 28: vs. Ohio State*

Week 6, Oct. 5: at Oregon*

Week 7: BYE

Week 8, Oct. 19: vs. Iowa*

Week 9, Oct. 26: at Michigan*

Week 10, Nov. 2: vs. Indiana*

Week 11: BYE

Week 12, Nov. 16: at Illinois*

Week 13, Nov. 23: vs. Purdue*

Week 14, Nov. 30: vs. Rutgers*

Big Ten championship game, Dec. 7: TBA, Indianapolis

*Indicates Big Ten Conference game

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fox announces Michigan State football has 2 Friday night games in 2024