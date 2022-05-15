Michigan State football offers 2025 Tennessee S Martels Carter Jr.
Michigan State football is the latest power five program to extend a scholarship offer to Martels Carter Jr. of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Carter announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. He is a safety prospect in the 2025 class.
Carter is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but the number of programs already showing interest would suggest he’ll be a highly-touted recruit. With the offer from Michigan State, he now holds offers from 11 schools. The other schools that have offered him a scholarship includes Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.
Carter is listed at 6-0 and 180 pounds, and plays for Brainerd.
