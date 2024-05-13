Michigan State football lands another DB as Lejond Cavazos transfers from North Carolina

Another defensive back transfer is en route to Michigan State football this fall.

The Spartans picked up Lejond Cavazos on Monday, according to On3.com, after he graduated from North Carolina. The cornerback spent his first two seasons at Ohio State and the last two with the Tar Heels.

A product of San Antonio, Texas, by way of IMG Academy in Florida, the 6-foot, 200-pound Cavazos has two years remaining after playing just one game last season for UNC due to injuries. He played one game for the Buckeyes in 2020, the Big Ten championship, his first season and then had eight tackles and two pass breakups in 11 games during 2021 before heading south.

In 2022 with the Tar Heels, Cavazos started three of his 11 games and made 11 tackles with a pair of pass breakups. A former four-star prospect in the 2020 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Cavazos' father, CJ, was the director of football relations last year at Nebraska before branching out on his own this year to help high school athletes with recruiting and college players with transfer portal advice.

Lejond Cavazos is the 20th inbound transfer for new coach Jonathan Smith's Spartans and the second cornerback addition along with Ed Woods (Arizona State). MSU lost six defensive backs to the portal, four reserve cornerbacks (Sean Brown, Khary Crump, Marqui Lowery and Eddie Pleasant III) and two safeties (Jaden Mangham and Malcom Jones).

