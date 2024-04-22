Michigan State football lands 2025 QB recruit, kicks off the 2025 class

Michigan State has started their 2025 recruiting class, and they have done it with a bang, landing a commitment from their quarterback of the recruiting class. Leo Hannan has made the decision to commit to the Spartans.

Hannan is a 6-foot-3 gun slinger hailing from Anaheim, California, attending Servite High School.

A highly rated 3-star, the Spartans beat the likes of Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pitt, Virginia and Washington for the commitment.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 QB Leo Hannan has Committed to Michigan State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 215 QB from Long Beach, CA chose the Spartans over Colorado and Virginia “Thank you to my coaches and teammates and especially my family! Trust the process… Go Green!”… pic.twitter.com/pRvir6xVNN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2024

