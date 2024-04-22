Advertisement

Michigan State football lands 2025 QB recruit, kicks off the 2025 class

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State has started their 2025 recruiting class, and they have done it with a bang, landing a commitment from their quarterback of the recruiting class. Leo Hannan has made the decision to commit to the Spartans.

Hannan is a 6-foot-3 gun slinger hailing from Anaheim, California, attending Servite High School.

A highly rated 3-star, the Spartans beat the likes of Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pitt, Virginia and Washington for the commitment.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire