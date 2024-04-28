Michigan State football getting visit from top CB transfer

Michigan State football’s coaching staff has been very active in the transfer portal cycle in this spring window, and that trend is continuing. The Spartans have picked up an official visit from one of the top cornerbacks on the market.

Arizona State transfer CB Edward Woods will be visiting East Lansing tomorrow, coming fresh off of a visit to Alabama.

Major News: #MichiganState will host #ArizonaState transfer CB Edward Woods on a visit tomorrow, per @C_Robinson247. Woods was at #Alabama today & there was speculation he’d commit on that trip, but MSU manages to get him to visit. One of the top CB’s in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/axpiK43jwH — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 28, 2024

This could shape up to be a head to head battle between the Crimson Tide and Spartans.

In his ASU career, Woods tallied 66 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception.

