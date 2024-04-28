Advertisement

Michigan State football getting visit from top CB transfer

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State football’s coaching staff has been very active in the transfer portal cycle in this spring window, and that trend is continuing. The Spartans have picked up an official visit from one of the top cornerbacks on the market.

Arizona State transfer CB Edward Woods will be visiting East Lansing tomorrow, coming fresh off of a visit to Alabama.

This could shape up to be a head to head battle between the Crimson Tide and Spartans.

In his ASU career, Woods tallied 66 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire