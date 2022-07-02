Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Adam Kidder, 2023 ATH out of Bishop Foley
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football seem to like to use their preferred walk-on (PWO) offers to give opportunities to local players from around the state. The latest PWO offer from the Spartans went out to Adam Kidder, a 2023 athlete out of Bishop Foley High School in Madison Heights, Michigan.
Adam Kidder’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Madison Heights, Michigan
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6’1″
Weight
192 lbs
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on July 1, 2022
Film
#AGTG After a great phone call with @BigKirk94 I am blessed to receive a PWO from Michigan State!@Coach_mtucker @coachbarnes20 @Bfc_Football @TheD_Zone @AthletesEdgeUSA @mdwestathletics pic.twitter.com/Vm2E6ZypBE
— Adam Kidder ✞ (@AdamKidder2) July 1, 2022
