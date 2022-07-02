Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Adam Kidder, 2023 ATH out of Bishop Foley

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football seem to like to use their preferred walk-on (PWO) offers to give opportunities to local players from around the state. The latest PWO offer from the Spartans went out to Adam Kidder, a 2023 athlete out of Bishop Foley High School in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Adam Kidder’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 NA NA NA NA Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Madison Heights, Michigan Projected Position ATH Height 6’1″ Weight 192 lbs Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on July 1, 2022

Film

Hudl

Twitter

List

