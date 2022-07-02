  • Oops!
Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Adam Kidder, 2023 ATH out of Bishop Foley

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football seem to like to use their preferred walk-on (PWO) offers to give opportunities to local players from around the state. The latest PWO offer from the Spartans went out to Adam Kidder, a 2023 athlete out of Bishop Foley High School in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Adam Kidder’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

NA

NA

NA

NA

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Madison Heights, Michigan

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6’1″

Weight

192 lbs

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 1, 2022

Film

Hudl

Twitter

List

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

