Michigan State football reserve DB Khary Crump enters transfer portal

Michigan State football saw a mass exodus of players this week as the spring transfer portal window came to a close. However, we can still expect a few more names to trickle in as there is apparently a bit of a lag on the processing for some of these. We saw that on Wednesday when defensive back Khary Crump entered the portal.

Crump was a former transfer from Arizona who has largely been a reserve for the Spartans.

MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

