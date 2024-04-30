Former Michigan State football LB Aaron Brule comments on flurry of MSU transfers

Former Michigan State football linebacker is very familiar with the transfer portal process, using it himself to join Michigan State from his original home at Mississippi State. But, that doesn’t mean he’s a fan of what he has been seeing around the MSU program this week.

Brule, who is currently set to join the New Orleans Saints at their rookie mini-camp, took to social media to give his thoughts on the situation regarding multiple Michigan State players choose to enter the portal to presumably find a bigger NIL contract for themselves.

Somebody need to wrap the arms around these young bulls, your career ain’t worth transferring for some temporary bread 🤦🏽‍♂️. Think career first. This getting out of hand! — Aaron Brule’ (@_AllOutAaron_) April 30, 2024

The subtext, and implication here, which MSU insider Justin Thind also hinted at below, is that these players are being not just influenced, but heavily pushed by ‘agents’ to continuously try to renegotiate their NIL deals or threaten to enter the transfer portal.

Former #MichiganState LB Aaron Brule w/ some thoughtful words… I’ve been passionate about player empowerment since middle school, but what we’re seeing from a few guys behind the scenes is jarring & wouldn’t fly in pro sports or in corporate structure.https://t.co/iJSczslBGg https://t.co/Nel6F0h2mu — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 30, 2024

Some of the players we have seen enter the portal this week from Michigan State have already renegotiated their deals, only to come back when this last portal round opened to try and threaten for more money. Without a collective bargaining agreement or a contract, this is completely fair game, although it is probably not what is best for the program or the player. But hey, it is great for the agents who are swooping in to grab easy commission checks by changing the future lives of their young clients.

For some of these players, they will be leaving a great situation at Michigan State, a school in a premiere conference, surrounded by an experienced, proven staff that has developed innumerable NFL players as a collective, to go chase a ‘bag’ at a school that might not even be a good fit for them. It’s sad to see.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire