Michigan State football beats Alabama to land Arizona State transfer DB Ed Woods

As Michael Scott once said in The Office, ‘Well, well, well, how the turn tables… have turned.’ The tide is changing in the college football landscape, and we saw that on Tuesday, when Michigan State football and new head coach Jonathan Smith saw something we haven’t often seen in East Lansing: beating Alabama for a big recruiting win.

On Tuesday, the Spartans landed the commitment of 3-star defensive back transfer Ed Woods from Arizona State.

This is a major win for the Spartans, and Woods should walk in as the top cornerback on the roster from day one, a position the Spartans have been weak at since Mark Dantonio left town.

BREAKING: Former Arizona State DB Ed Woods has Committed to Michigan State, he tells @on3sports The 5’11 180 DB was a 2 year starter for the Sun Devils, totaling 66 Tackles & 3 FF Chose the Spartans over Alabama 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/Cy8Pl0ZYdK pic.twitter.com/GXzZhD9oz8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2024

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire