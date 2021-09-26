Michigan State football up 5 spots to No. 16 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

The latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY is live and Michigan State football is up 5 spots to No. 16 in the polls after a thrilling 23-20 overtime victory over Nebraska.

Michigan State had put themselves on the map with a huge road victory against the Miami Hurricanes a week ago. Coming off of a huge road win, the Spartans were challenged to follow it up with a home game against a Nebraska team that has been trending upwards. The Spartans prevailed in a game that they were shown a lot of adversity and came away with a 23-20 victory in overtime.

The Spartans will look to continue their climb in the rankings next week when they host Western Kentucky.

