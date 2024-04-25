Michigan State earns No. 5 seed in East Lansing regional

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off a second place finish at the Big Ten Tournament this past weekend, the Michigan State women’s golf team has turned its attention to the NCAA regional tournament.

The Spartans are one of the host schools, so they knew where they’d be staying home, but it was just a matter of who would join them in East Lansing.

USC earned the top seed in the East Lansing regional with Northwestern earning the No. 2 seed. MSU earned the No. 5 seed and will begin play at Forest Akers West on May 6.

This is the 24th regional appearance for the Spartans since 1999. Last year, in Palm Beach, MSU won its first-ever regional championship, and with the same six golfers back this year, they feel confident again.

“We beat every team that’s coming here except for USC,” MSU head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “Then you take that experience of what we did last year, knowing that they won, it’s the same six players and any athlete that’s driven and motivated should have the motivation to know we should be one of the top five (to advance to the NCAA Championships).”

“The experience that this team has is definitely going to help us,” MSU junior folder Katie Lu said. ‘We’ve all been in a position where we had to play well and we know what’s at stake here. So it’s going to be exciting.”

