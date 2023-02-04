Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo describes what lost them the game vs. Rutgers at MSG

Associated Press

On a team ranked as high as No. 2 this season, it was a freshman who saved the day for UConn. Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday. “We’re lucky to have him in a UConn uniform,” coach Dan Hurleyy said about Karaban, who came into the game as the Huskies fourth-leading scorer, averaging 9.7.