Michigan State basketball vs. UCLA in NCAA tournament: Scouting the matchup & a prediction

Wooden and Heathcoat. Walton and Magic. Edney and Cleaves.

When you think about March Madness legends and iconic programs, you think about the Michigan State Spartans and UCLA Bruins.

In any given year, these two schools meeting in Indianapolis has the billing more of a Sweet 16 or Elite Eight feel. This time, they'll meet in the First Four on Thursday night to kick off the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Here's a scouting report for the two 11-seeds, with the winner facing 6-seed BYU on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. UCLA

Michigan State (15-12 overall, 9-11 Big Ten)

Location: East Lansing.

Coach: Tom Izzo.

Tournament record: 69-32, 34 years (last appearance, 2019).

Scoring: Team (69); Aaron Henry 15.3; Joey Hauser 9.7; Joshua Langford 9.6; Rocket Watts 7.7; Gabe Brown 7.2.

Rebounds: Team (37.6); Aaron Henry 5.7; Joey Hauser 5.7; Malik Hall 4.1; Joshua Langford 3.4; Marcus Bingham Jr. 3.3.

Assists/turnovers: Team (15.9/13); Aaron Henry 3.5/2.8; Rocket Watts 2.8/0.6; Joshua Langford 2.7/1.6; A.J. Hoggard 2/1.1.

3-pointers: Team (.320); Joshua Langford 34; Gabe Brown 33; Joey Hauser 33; Aaron Henry 22; Rocket Watts 21.

Last 10: 5-5.

Overview: The Spartans won five of their final seven regular-season games, including three top-5 wins in that stretch, to play their way into Tom Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA berth. MSU was up and down all season, from a 6-0 nonconference open to starting Big Ten play with three straight losses and a 4-9 record before the late run. The Spartans also had a 20-day January layoff with COVID-19 issues, but managed to play all of their games other than a nonleague trip to Virginia in December.

UCLA Bruins (17-9 overall, 13-6 Pac-12)

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Coach: Mick Cronin.

Tournament record: 106-42, 49 years (last appearance, 2018).

Scoring: Team (72.8); Johnny Juzang 14; Chris Smith 12.6; Jaime Jaquez Jr. 11.7; Tyger Campbell 10.5; Jules Bernard 10.4; Cody Riley 10.2;

Rebounds: Team (35); Chris Smith 6.4; Jaime Jaquez Jr 6.0; Jalen Hill 5.5; Cody Riley 5.2; Jules Bernard 4.8;

Assist/turnovers: Team (13.6/11.2); Tyger Campbell (5.6/2.0); Chris Smith (2.0/2.5); Johnny Juzang (1.8/1.7).

3-pointers: Team (173); Johnny Juzang 40; David Singleton 34; Jules Bernard 30; Jaime Jaquez Jr. 28.

Last 10 games: 4-6.

Overview: The Bruins started the 2020-21 campaign with a loss to tourney-bound San Diego State but rattled off 13 wins in their next 15 games. One aspect of the UCLA offensive attack that has given teams issues is the balanced scoring, with five individuals in double figures. Why is UCLA in the play-in game? It's due to a rough patch that has seen the Bruins enter Thursday's game with a season-high four game losing streak.

Chris Solari's pick: MSU 75, UCLA 68.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State vs. UCLA in NCAA tournament: Scouting report and pick