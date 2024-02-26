Advertisement

Michigan State basketball fans, media react to loss to Ohio State

Andrew Brewster
·5 min read
1

It was a frustrating day for Michigan State basketball fans, as they watched their Spartans drop their second straight game at home. MSU was favored in both games.

There was plenty for MSU fans to be upset about. The offense looked completely stagnant in the second half, with the plays not even being setup to be ran until 10 seconds were left on the clock, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins couldn’t hit a shot, and Xavier Booker inexplicably got benched for Mady Sissoko to close the game despite starting and leading the team in plus-minus on the night.

After the game, MSU fans stormed social media to vent their frustrations about the loss, and you can see some of the more colorful reactions from fans and media members below.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire