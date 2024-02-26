Michigan State basketball fans, media react to loss to Ohio State

It was a frustrating day for Michigan State basketball fans, as they watched their Spartans drop their second straight game at home. MSU was favored in both games.

There was plenty for MSU fans to be upset about. The offense looked completely stagnant in the second half, with the plays not even being setup to be ran until 10 seconds were left on the clock, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins couldn’t hit a shot, and Xavier Booker inexplicably got benched for Mady Sissoko to close the game despite starting and leading the team in plus-minus on the night.

After the game, MSU fans stormed social media to vent their frustrations about the loss, and you can see some of the more colorful reactions from fans and media members below.

Xavier Booker: 17 minutes, +11 Mady Sissoko: 16 minutes, -6. Sissoko played the final 8-9 minutes. Booker didn’t touch the court. — Andrew Cumbow (@ACumbow) February 25, 2024

Six points in the final 10 minutes. Wonder if there’s a big that could score that would’ve been a little helpful. — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) February 25, 2024

No clue how you start Xavier Booker, watch him go +8 in great minutes, then decide to go away from him in favor of Mady Sissoko and watch your offense go scoreless for 4 straight minutes — Brew (@IamBrewster) February 25, 2024

Xavier Booker’s 7 PTS were the 2nd-most points that MSU has gotten from a big man since January 11th (Cooper: 10 vs PSU). # of 7+ pt games vs high-major in ‘23/24: – Booker: 1 (14 G)

– Cooper: 3 (21 G)

– Sissoko: 1 (21 G)

– Kohler: 0 (14 G) — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) February 25, 2024

No action happened until there was 12 seconds left on the shot clock when there was 10 minutes left in the game. https://t.co/M6PPEnwBRU — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) February 25, 2024

idk, maybe play your C that isn't a complete zero on offense pic.twitter.com/oiL13AsV7v — Moban (@McMathketball) February 25, 2024

Disastrous loss. MSU firmly back on the bubble again needing two wins with three to go to close the regular season. Booker with some bright minutes but the two big lineups cratered the game. This one firmly on the staff and substitutions. Back breaking outcome. pic.twitter.com/Dph6HhxDRY — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) February 25, 2024

Similar to Dantonio I can acknowledge Izzo as the 🐐 coach of his respective sport, as well as all he has done for the MSU athletic program. But at the same time I can say that him, the staff, and their current operation are not setting up this program for any sort of success. — Anthony 💩 (@TheRealSharty) February 26, 2024

34 not playing the closing stretch isn’t the story – half of MSU’s core of veterans being MIA is. I’ve defended 11 relentlessly because when he’s good he’s ELITE. But while 25 made the senior year leap, our point guard still has routine no-shows. Getting hard to defend. — Ericks🟢n Kiva (@EricksonKiva) February 26, 2024

From a pre-season to 5 team to a team that is 17-11 and about to miss the tournament. What an embarrassment. — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@SpartyOn70) February 26, 2024

Someone please make it make sense pic.twitter.com/a9VAFQdb0C — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 25, 2024

I know we're all focused on the center spot, but MSU lost because it gave up 51 percent shooting after halftime, Tyson Walker shot 5-for-15 and Jaden Akins shot 1-for-9 — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 25, 2024

“the issues are SO much more than just the small little front court problem” okay yeah the team isnt great, why are you making it even harder on yourself? — Le Tour de Sav (@B1Gsad) February 25, 2024

Mady with two massively critical mistakes in the past 15 seconds with the game on the line but thank god he’s in there because reasons — Connor Meltdowney (@Connormuldowney) February 25, 2024

Do we need to have a honest conversation about Tom Izzo? Michigan State is 76-50 since making the 2019 Final Four, including 40-36 in Big Ten play. This program has been well below the standard Izzo himself set for it for several years now — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 25, 2024

Went from discussing possibility of playing up to a 5/6 seed at beginning of week to wondering if they’ll even get in. This shouldn’t come as shocking at this point, though, as being on the bubble in late February is the new norm for MSU. Brutal loss. Even worse week. — Robert Bondy (@RobertBondy5) February 25, 2024

I guess the reason I’m not screaming or going crazy over it is because the coach is clearly content with all of this. Why be more upset than he is? — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) February 25, 2024

The discourse doesn’t always have to be “Izzo needs to go” or “Is Izzo washed?” It’s allowed to be “Izzo lost that game” without everything needing to be an indictment of whether his tenure is over. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very long several years for some people. MSU lost… https://t.co/SrIQl9mOr2 — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) February 26, 2024

