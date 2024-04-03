Michigan State basketball assistant coach Mark Montgomery to be hired by Detroit Mercy

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo is reportedly losing a member of his staff. Mark Montgomery has reportedly been tabbed as the new head coach of the University of Detroit Mercy.

This will be Montgomery’s second head coaching job, having led Northern Illinois’s basketball program from 2011-2021. Montgomery has also served two long stints as an assistant with Izzo, from 2002-2011 and now 2021-2024.

Sources: Detroit will hire Michigan State's Mark Montgomery as its next head basketball coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 3, 2024

Izzo will now be tasked with replacing Montgomery on his bench next season.

