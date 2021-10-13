Michigan State basketball announces game times for exhibition contests
The Michigan State basketball season is just around the corner and Spartan fans are ready. The team is working to prepare for the season in training camp right now, gearing up for a bounce-back season.
MSU will open up their regular season on November 9th against Kansas in the Champions Classic.
Prior to the Champions Classic, Michigan State will have a couple of tune-up games against in-state division 2 opponents Ferris State and Grand Valley State. Both games are considered as exhibitions.
UPDATE: Both of our exhibition games will start at 7 PM ET 🏀
10/27 vs Ferris State
11/04 vs Grand Valley State pic.twitter.com/hwV8kHb2BD
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 13, 2021
Michigan State and Ferris State will tip off on October 27th, and Grand Valley will play the Spartans on November 4th. Game times for both games will be 7pm.
