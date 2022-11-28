Michigan QB in transfer portal

It was expected to happen sooner than later, maybe not during the season, but it was announced on Monday that Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal.

Max Olson with The Athletic was the first to break the story.

Michigan QB Cade McNamara has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 28, 2022

McNamara helped lead Michigan to its first win over Ohio State in 2021 for the first time in eight years. He also helped the Wolverines make their first Big Ten Championship game in 2021, and their first trip to the College Football Playoff.

The former four-star recruit in the class of 2019 started this season as the starting quarterback but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy.

In three seasons playing for Michigan, McNamara has totaled 3,181 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions thrown.

He chose Michigan over Alabama, Notre Dame, and Georgia, among others.

We will continue to update you with more information when it comes available.

