Michigan Panthers slip below 7,000 for third home game in three weeks

In Detroit, UFL might mean "Unlikely For Long."

Attendance for the Michigan Panthers' home game against the St. Louis Battlehawks slipped below 7,000 on Sunday. Via Mike Mitchell of SI.com, the official attendance for the Week 3 game was 6,952.

The schedule makers didn't help matters for the Panthers. Three home games in three weeks to start the season?

The numbers went from 9,444 to 7,475 to under 7,000.

The good news is that the Panthers have only two home games left. It will be interesting to see whether they make it to 2025, or whether the UFL will move the team to a city that will be more likely to put local butts in the seats.

Seattle did well with its XFL team. Cities that had NFL teams, like Oakland and San Diego, also could be good locations for spring football.