Michigan Panthers rally past Memphis Showboats, 24-18, in final home game of 2024

The final memory of the Michigan Panthers at Ford Field in the 2024 season will be a victory.

The Panthers finished their first home campaign in the United Football League with a 24-18 win over the Memphis Showboats, clinching the win with a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown after giving up a two-score lead. The playoff-bound Panthers (6-2), who clinched a postseason berth last week, completed the season sweep over Memphis (1-7) with a fourth-quarter rally in front of a crowd of 9,370 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the fourth straight win for the Panthers, who have clinched a record above .500 for the first time in franchise's three seasons. Michigan also finished 4-1 at Ford Field.

Michigan got the ball with 11:55 left with the score tied at 18 after watching a nine-point halftime lead evaporate, but backup quarterback Bryce Perkins led a touchdown drive that put Michigan ahead 24-18 with 7:30 left. Perkins, who split time under center with starter (and former Michigan State quarterback) Brian Lewerke, orchestrated a 67-yard drive with one completion and two scrambles for first downs to set up a 3-yard Matthew Colburn II touchdown to take the lead for good.

Memphis backup quarterback Josh Love, a former Panther who entered the game in the third quarter for injured startert Case Cookus, could not lead another scoring drive after manufacturing two in his first two series. A false start followed by sacks from Michigan nickel back Sean Mahone and defensive tackle T.J. Carter forced a punt back to the Panthers with under four minutes left.

Perkins stayed in the game and helped Michigan run out the clock with a flurry of handoffs to Colburn, who finished with 93 rushing yards and two TDS on 24 carries, to run out the clock. Perkins completed seven of nine passes for 106 yards and one touchdown while running for 55 yards on nine carries. Lewerke was 6-for-11 for 82 yards with one touchdown pass in his second start.

Cookus was 10-for-16 for 179 yards and a touchdown before leaving with injury. Love finished with 56 yards on 9-for-12 passing. Michigan's defense recorded four sacks, two additional tackles for loss and an interception while holding the Showboats to 239 total yards.

Michigan comes out hot

The Panthers received the opening possession and marched down the field for an opening touchdown with Lewerke starting for the second straight week. Lewerke connected on all three passes on the first drive for 58 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Cole Hikutini over the middle to take a 6-0 lead. Michigan failed on the 2-point conversion and lost leading rusher Wes Hills to a knee injury, forcing him to limp off the field with trainers.

Memphis answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Cookus to Daewood Davis, who got loose against one-on-one coverage against Nate Brooks on an out-and-up route on their first offensive play to tie the game at 6-6 immediately. Brooks got his revenge next possession, however, pulling down a deep jump ball from Cookus for an interception.

Perkins broke the tie with his first possession under center. He helped extend a 10-play drive with his legs which ended in a 1-yard Colburn touchdown to make it 12-6, Michigan halfway through the first quarter.

The teams traded punts until the final minute of the first half, when Perkins led Michigan on a 75-yard drive to add a third touchdown with 35 seconds left until halftime. After picking up one first down, Perkins hit Devin Gray over the middle, and he split the safeties for a 50-yard touchdown. A good return and quick first downs let Memphis answer with a 54-yard field goal from former Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin to cut Michigan's lead to 18-9 at the half.

Third quarter belongs to Memphis

Memphis lost Cookus on the first possession of the second half after he was hit while completing a 39-yard pass. Love found Davis on a corner route three plays later to make it 18-15.

The normally steady Jake Bates missed a 51-yard field goal on Michigan's next possession, and Coghlin answered with a 37-yard kick to tie the game at 18 with 11:55 left. The crowd let out a big cheer for Bates — a clear crowd favorite with a handful of signs in the crowd — even though the kick sailed wide of the upright.

