Tom Brady shows up to Ford Field ahead of Michigan Panthers game

One of football's biggest stars was at Ford Field on Saturday before the Michigan Panthers' home finale.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was on the field at Ford Field during pregame warmups ahead of the Panthers' Saturday game against the Memphis Showboats. The game is airing on Fox, Brady's new employer as its lead NFL game analyst.

The former Michigan football quarterback who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was talking to players, Panthers coach Mike Nolan and greeting local fans before kickoff.

x.com

x.com

Brady talked to fans pregame sitting in the sections near the tunnel to enter the playing field, but did not stick around to watch the game on the sidelines. It was not immediately clear why Brady, who ended his Hall of Fame career after the 2022 season, was at Ford Field to watch the Panthers host Memphis.

The Panthers, who have clinched a playoff spot coming into the week with a 5-2 record, is playing their final game of the 2024 season at Ford Field. Michigan finishes the season with two road games against Houston and Birmingham, so Brady caught the final action he could of the Panthers at home this season.

Michigan jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the first quarter with Brian Lewerke and Bryce Perkins splitting snaps at quarterback for Michigan in place of the injured Danny Etling.

