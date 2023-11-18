Michigan makes college football history in win over Maryland

Michigan accomplished something no other college football team has done before.

The Wolverines became the first program to win 1,000 games after the 31-24 victory against Maryland on Saturday afternoon to move to 11-0 this season ahead of the regular season finale against Ohio State.

It was the most points the Wolverines have given up this season, but the Michigan offense's strong first half was too much for Maryland to overcome. The Wolverines also got two safeties on the day.

Even though he wasn't coaching the Wolverines in College Park due to a three-game suspension related to the sign-stealing scandal, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged the milestone prior to Saturday's game.

"Just really want to shout out the Green Bay Packers, most wins in NFL history: 793," he said. "Most wins in high school football, Valdosta, Georgia: 951. Michigan Wolverines: 999. No one has won more. Nobody. I want to thank everyone who has put on the winged helmet."

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SECU Stadium.

Michigan's 1,000 wins at a glance

It's been a long road to history for Michigan, for got its first win as a program in 1879 against Racine. That game was 1-0 victory for the Wolverines, back in a time when points were only scored for field goals. More than 140 years later, the 1,000 victories have included:

11 national championships

44 conference titles

17 undefeated seasons

Eight Rose Bowl wins

Which teams have the most wins in college football history?

Michigan entered the season already on top of the list of most wins in college football history, and in second place is rival Ohio State and Alabama. It'll be awhile before either school will join Michigan as college football teams to reach 1,000 wins, as the earliest it could be done is in 2024 for Ohio State. However, the Buckeyes would need to win three-straight undefeated national championship seasons.

Here are the teams with the most college football wins:

(Asterisk includes Saturday, Nov. 18 results)

Michigan: 1,000 wins* Ohio State: 963 wins Alabama: 963 wins* Texas: 945 wins Notre Dame: 945 wins Oklahoma: 942 wins Yale: 935 wins Penn State: 929 wins* Nebraska: 917 wins Harvard: 901 wins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan football becomes first college team to reach 1,000 wins