Michigan LB Junior Colson named Day 2 fit for Browns in 2024 NFL draft

As the Cleveland Browns get set for the 2024 NFL draft, Michigan linebacker Junior Colson continues to be named as a fit for them.

The latest publication to link the Browns and Colson is PFF, as Dalton Wasserman identified one player for each team that could be a fit on Day 2. Here is what Wasserman has to say about Colson and the Browns:

“Michigan’s Junior Colson would immediately improve a linebacker group that finished 27th in the NFL in run-defense grade last season. He isn’t flashy, but he is very fundamentally sound and missed only five tackles during his final season at Michigan. He would complement Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah very well until he is ready to prove himself as a starter.”

While the Browns signed Hicks to a two-year deal this offseason, adding former first round pick Devin Bush as well, the future of the room is a bit murky. There is no doubt the Browns will look to extend one of their own in Owusu-Koramoah, but Tony Fields II and Bush are both set for free agency after the 2024 season.

Could Colson make his way to Cleveland?

