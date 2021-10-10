Michigan football survives upset scare with late takeaway, beats Nebraska, 32-29
LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan football overcame a tough series of replay reviews in the first half to take a 13-0 lead. But the Wolverines struggled to overcome Nebraska’s defense, which forced U-M quarterback Cade McNamara’s first interception this season, and then struggled to handle ’Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in Michigan's 32-29 victory on Saturday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.
At least until Martinez fumbled on a QB keeper with 1:45 remaining. Martinez was stripped of the ball by Brad Hawkins, who recovered the ball and rumbled 19 yards to Nebraska’s 18.
After a few plays, Michigan kicker Jake Moody kicked the winning 39-yard field goal.
Nebraska got the ball back on its own 25 with 1:24 remaining and made it to mid-field, but failed to get into field goal range, giving the Wolverines their first-ever win in Lincoln.
