Michigan football survives upset scare with late takeaway, beats Nebraska, 32-29

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan football overcame a tough series of replay reviews in the first half to take a 13-0 lead. But the Wolverines struggled to overcome Nebraska’s defense, which forced U-M quarterback Cade McNamara’s first interception this season, and then struggled to handle ’Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in Michigan's 32-29 victory on Saturday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green celebrate after the Wolverines intercepted a pass from Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

More: Michigan Wolverines lineman Zak Zinter leaves Nebraska game with an injury

At least until Martinez fumbled on a QB keeper with 1:45 remaining. Martinez was stripped of the ball by Brad Hawkins, who recovered the ball and rumbled 19 yards to Nebraska’s 18.

After a few plays, Michigan kicker Jake Moody kicked the winning 39-yard field goal.

Nebraska got the ball back on its own 25 with 1:24 remaining and made it to mid-field, but failed to get into field goal range, giving the Wolverines their first-ever win in Lincoln.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football survives scare with takeaway, beats Nebraska, 32-29