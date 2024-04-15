Michigan football staffer, former QB Denard Robinson arrested for OWI

It has not been an uneventful offseason for Michigan football, especially with the national championship celebration, the coaching changes, and fans holding onto their hats when it comes to the transfer portal.

But unfortunately, not all of the news surrounding the Wolverines has been football related.

Such is the case with the coaches and staffers. Sherrone Moore had hired Greg Scruggs to coach the defensive line and it was only days after he was officially announced that he was arrested for drunk driving, which led to his resignation just two days later. Now a Michigan fan favorite has found himself in hot water as Denard Robinson — who is now on the recruiting staff — got arrested at 3:05 a.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Michigan staffer Denard Robinson was arrested early this morning in Ann Arbor for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Police spokesman tells @MLive Robinson, the team's assistant director of player personnel, was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 3:05 a.m. — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) April 15, 2024

It’s not Robinson’s first offseason occurrence involving a vehicle. While he wasn’t found to be intoxicated in his previous issue, he was reportedly asleep at the wheel during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

Authorities assisted Denard Robinson and a female passenger early Sunday after the Jaguars running back drove a Chevrolet Impala into a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside, according to a Sheriff’s Office crash report. Robinson, 25, was asleep at the wheel when an officer responded, but authorities determined he was not impaired and should not face a DUI charge, according to the report. The responding officer arrived at the pond near Beach and Southside boulevards about 4:20 a.m. after the crash was reported and noticed both people inside appeared to be asleep, according to the report.

Moore will have a decision to make and it will be tougher than that of Scruggs. Robinson is a fan favorite from his tenure as the Michigan football starting quarterback in the early 2010s and was lauded when he returned to Ann Arbor to be an off-field staffer.

