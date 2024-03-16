New Michigan football DL coach Greg Scruggs arrested for OWI (updated)

This isn’t how you want to start a tenure at a new school. It’s not really what you want to do no matter how long you’ve been at a place of employ.

It’s been about a week since Michigan football announced the hiring of former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs to oversee the same position in Ann Arbor. And he’s already putting that in peril.

According to The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Scruggs was arrested in Ann Arbor for operating a vehicle while impaired on Saturday morning.

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday morning in Ann Arbor. Scruggs, 33, recently joined first-year Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore’s staff. “I can confirm he was arrested for OWI by our department just before 3 a.m.,” Chris Page, strategic communications manager for the Ann Arbor Police Department, sent in a text to The Detroit News on Saturday. A police report is not yet available, but has been requested by The News. Michigan has not immediately provided comment.

According to Chengelis’ report, Scruggs was kicked off of his Louisville team as a player for a similar incident.

It’s unclear what the University of Michigan brass will do, and whether or not Scruggs will retain his newly-appointed position given that he’s had this issue in the past — even if it was long ago.

As Alabama legend Nick Saban often used to say, nothing good happens after midnight, and being a leader of young men, one would hope that a position coach would heed that same warning.

Update

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore announced that Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the program investigates.

“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Moore said. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”

