Michigan football celebrates national championship with public event at Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While many fans who paid the premium entry to get into Crisler Center to celebrate Michigan football’s national championship hoped for some special announcements, they didn’t get that, but they certainly got a night to remember.

Entry into the basketball arena required donations to Champions Circle, the name, image, and likeness collective working to support the student-athletes. Certainly, there was an air of celebration, with multiple standing ovations, chants, rousing choruses of The Victors, and more.

But no coach nor player announced a 2024 return.

“No matter what decision comes from this, Michigan will always be in my heart,” junior J.J. McCarthy said at the podium after being serenaded with ‘one more year’ chants.

Of course, no one received a louder ovation than that of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who received more adulation than anyone else in the arena. Flanked by athletic director Warde Manuel throughout much of the ceremony, Manuel took his turn on the dais and promised the maize and blue faithful that he’s doing everything in his power to retain Harbaugh as the leader of the program.

“I am working on getting this man a new contract, I promise you!” Manuel told the capacity crowd. “He is our leader, and I will say specifically to you, Jim — we love you.”

The departing team captains all took their turns on the microphone, using catchphrases that became popular throughout the season. From defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. bellowing, ‘Bet!’ to linebacker Mike Barrett’s callback, ‘We’re not in the talking business, we’re in the (expletive deleted) business, and business is booming!’ the seniors played the hits and the crowd reveled in it.

Jim Harbaugh said in 2022 that when the Wolverines went 13-0 that it felt like ‘the beginning.’ Time will tell if that holds true. The contract question looms large, especially as reports keep coming that Harbaugh to the NFL is a sure thing, while others indicate Harbaugh wants to remain in Ann Arbor.

The mystery continues, but for this moment, fans can relish that Michigan’s team 144 went unblemished, the first 15-0 team in school history, and the fourth to ever reach that mark in college football.

In the meantime, Harbaugh was presented with national championship trophies from the National Football Foundation, the AFCA representing the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the Associated Press. Those trophies were displayed alongside the College Football Playoff national championship trophy and the Rose Bowl Game trophy.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire