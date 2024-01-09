Michigan football schedule 2024: 2 CFP teams, juicy home slate in expanded Big Ten

Michigan football is the 2023 national championship, but let's look ahead to the 2024 schedule.

Michigan steamrolled through 2023 for a perfect 15-0 season and another piece of hardware to add to the trophy case in the final year of the four-team playoff era. Next year, Michigan will try to start the 12-team playoff era in the same manner despite a tougher schedule — on paper — thanks to the expanded Big Ten conference and a nonconference date with a 2023 CFP semifinalist.

Michigan takes on Texas, which fell to Washington in the semifinals and joins the SEC, at home in Week 2.

Michigan will also have a national championship rematch at Washington, which joins the Big Ten, along with USC, UCLA and Oregon, and The Wolverines will play two more of the West Coast teams, USC and Oregon, at the Big House, along with protected rivalry games with Michigan State and Ohio State as a part of the new "Flex Protect Plus" nine-game conference schedule.

Since the Labor Day holiday marks the official start of Week 1 in college football, there will be 14 Saturdays between the start of the season and the final week at the end of November, meaning Michigan will have two bye weeks on its schedule.

Here is a breakdown of the Wolverines' schedule in 2024. All dates are finalized but kickoff times are still to be announced.

2024 Michigan football schedule

Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State

Week 2, Sept. 7: vs. Texas

Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Arkansas State

Week 4, Sept. 21: vs. USC*

Week 5, Sept. 28: vs. Minnesota*

Week 6, Oct. 5: at Washington*

Week 7: BYE

Week 8, Oct. 19: at Illinois*

Week 9, Oct. 26: vs. Michigan State*

Week 10, Nov. 2: vs. Oregon*

Week 11, Nov. 9: at Indiana*

Week 12: BYE

Week 13, Nov. 23: vs. Northwestern*

Week 14, Nov. 30: at Ohio State*

Big Ten championship game, Dec. 7: TBA, Indianapolis

*Big Ten Conference game

