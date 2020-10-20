How Michigan football plans to slow Minnesota's All-American Rashod Bateman

Minnesota's Rashod Bateman made headlines this offseason when he opted out of college football.

Then the All-American receiver made headlines again when he opted back into the season.

And make no mistake: Michigan football is well aware of Bateman entering this Saturday's season opener against the Golden Gophers (7:30 p.m., ABC).

[ How U-M will replace Nico Collins' production: With speed, athleticism ]

Bateman, who caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, could be the top receiver the Wolverines face all season. And that's a tall task for a secondary that had to replace three starters this offseason including cornerback Ambry Thomas, who opted out of the season.

View photos Nov 23, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) catches a touchdown as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Trae Williams (3) defends him during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports More

“Really good football team," said Jim Harbaugh on Monday. "So many good players that are well coached. Rashod Bateman jumps out immediately. He’s so strong, he’s made so many strong, contested catches. Think he averaged over 20 yards per catch in 2019. He’s terrific.

"A real alpha type of guy and football player. Got a great challenge for us in the secondary."

Last fall, Minnesota was seventh in the nation in offensive efficiency while averaging 34.1 points and gaining 3,293 passing yards (both school records). The architect of that attack, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, left for Penn State this offseason. Top receiver Tyler Johnson and leading rusher Rodney Smith both exhausted their eligibility.

[ Harbaugh names seven captains for 2020 season ]

But Bateman returned, as did quarterback Tanner Morgan, who had the second-highest passer efficiency rating (178.7) in the Big Ten last fall while completing 66% of his passes for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

"Really like their quarterback," Harbaugh said. "Tanner Morgan is very gifted, very savvy quarterback."

From watching film, the Wolverines understand how Minnesota uses Bateman.

View photos Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan drops back for a pass in the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at TCF Bank Stadium. More

“Sometimes, with us playing man, they like to throw a lot of fades to him, one on one, backside by himself," said safety Brad Hawkins on Tuesday. "We try to prepare for things like that. Ways that teams are going to attack us. The way that we play our style of defense."

For subscribers: Why Harbaugh isn’t playing conductor on Michigan's hype train

Stopping Morgan will be a key objective for Michigan's defense. But that's easier said than done. The Wolverines must replace both starting cornerbacks from last season. Veteran safety Josh Metellus, a three-year starter, also exhausted his eligibility.

The burden of defending Bateman will fall upon a relatively inexperienced secondary — and, according to Hawkins, one player in particular.

“That’s definitely Vincent Gray’s task," Hawkins said. "I believe and I know that he will go out there and compete and come out on top. I believe in him and I believe in our guys. Just going in there and I know that he’s ready. He’s ready for the battle.

"He’s going to go out there and prove it to everybody, and we’re just ready to go.”

View photos Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson catches a long pass against Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray during the first half Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. More