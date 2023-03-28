Michigan football makes top group for elite 5-star WR in SEC country

The maize and blue are heating up in terms of recruiting of late, and now Michigan football is starting to take some big swings at some big-time players.

The question is, will it hit a home run, or strike out?

Nonetheless, elite wide receivers are hard to come by, and in the Jim Harbaugh era, the maize and blue have landed exactly one five-star at the position (Donovan Peoples-Jones). Now position coach Ron Bellamy has his eyes on a few others, and one of them just put the Wolverines in his top group.

Sure, a top 12 isn’t exactly whittling things down, but that’s where the maize and blue landed in 2024 Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview five-star WR Mike Matthew’s list.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mike Matthews tells me he is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 185 WR from Lilburn, GA is ranked as the No. 8 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/SAwD01KR2z pic.twitter.com/QpSy5RZzty — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2023

Naturally, Michigan has stiff competition in Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, and Tennessee — you know, pretty much every major player on the college football scene.

Matthews is ranked No. 6 overall by the 247Sports composite and is the No. 2 wide receiver as well as player in the state of Georgia. He has no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions at this time.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire