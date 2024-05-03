Michigan football lands a key commitment from in-state target

Michigan football has landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach. He chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

Gach, who plays at Wylie E. Groves High School in Franklin, Michigan, holds a .9138 grade on the 247Composite which makes him the 236th highest-graded player nationally and the second-highest-graded in Michigan. Gach is the fifth commit in the 2025 class and the third-highest-graded on the 247Sports Composite.

Recruiting hasn’t gone very well for the maize and blue as of late. The Wolverines lost running back Marquise Davis to Kentucky after the Wildcats made a last-second push to swoop in for the Ohio State player of the year earlier this week. Michigan needed a commitment to get the sour taste out of its mouth, and Gach had the perfect timeline after moving up his decision. It would have been ideal to land both Davis and Gach relatively back-to-back, but snagging one of the two is good news for a class that has struggled to close on targets.

Gach is listed on most recruiting websites as an offensive tackle, but he will likely end up as a guard at the next level. He’s got the height to slide along the line but should continue the tradition of having mean run blockers on either side of the center. Last year the Wolverines had a terrific offensive line class, so it’s possible that Michigan only takes three or so this time around. Either way, Gach is the perfect high-ceiling player to have around the program.

Michigan now holds commitments from Gach, the second-highest-graded player in Michigan, and Bobby Kanka, who is the third-highest-graded in the state. Michigan isn’t expected to push hard for any other in-staters, but a late riser or plan-C type of player could end up in the class. Either way, the Wolverines landed two of their three targets from the Mitten State after missing on arguably the top player in the country Bryce Underwood. The staff has struggled to fully capitalize on their on-field success with gaudy recruits, but there has not been an issue keeping in-staters rocking the maize and blue.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire