Michigan football gets transfer from sixth-year Tennessee safety

Things are picking up for Michigan football on the transfer portal front and in a hurry.

Just days after missing out on a handful of targets, including one from the Wolverines backyard, the maize and blue have added a duo of defensive backs. It started with Aamir Hall, an impressive cornerback who comes aboard from the FCS level. But of stargazing is more your speed, then getting a player from the SEC will certainly move the needle.

When Rod Moore went down with an ACL injury not long after Keon Sabb transferred to Alabama, the Wolverines suddenly were in the market for safety help. Quinten Johnson surprised by returning for a sixth year and now he’ll have some company as sixth-year safety Wesley Walker has committed to Michigan.

Walker comes aboard after being a two-year starter at Tennessee. He came to Knoxville after playing for three years at Georgia Tech. He committed earlier this offseason to Louisville but reentered the transfer portal this spring.

In 2023, Walker had 33 tackles with 3.5 for loss, one sack, two passes broken up and a forced fumble.

