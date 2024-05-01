Michigan football gets prediction to land FCS wide receiver

While he may not have had barnburner stats, things worked out well last time Michigan football landed a receiver via the transfer portal from a lower-level college football school.

It was 2021 and the Wolverines managed to attain the services of former Jackson State wideout Daylen Baldwin, winning the recruiting battle over several big-name schools — including Ohio State. Now the maize and blue are looking to get another wide receiver from the transfer portal from a school that’s not in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Hailing from Youngstown State in the FCS, C.J. Charleston entered the transfer portal after a career-best 33 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver doesn’t have a lot of reported offers, but he’s apparently trending toward Michigan football having received a 247Sports Crystal Ball from The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb.

Charleston has been with the Penguins five years and has played four years but with only one game played in 2019, he has a redshirt year and a COVID year. He did not play in 2022, and it’s unclear if he’ll have one or two years of eligibility. He will be a grad transfer regardless.

Michigan definitely needs receivers as Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson headed to the NFL while Darrius Clemons and Karmello English hit the transfer portal this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire