Michigan football completes flip of former Notre Dame pledge

For about a year, Notre Dame had what it thought to be a solid football player committed along the defensive line. However, there’s a reason they say don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

2024 Princeton (N.J.) Hun School four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle had decommitted from the Irish on May 24, the same day he got an offer from the Wolverines. He took an official visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 9, and that was apparently good enough for the four-star prospect.

Wafle announced his commitment to the maize and blue on Sunday, thus completing the flip from Notre Dame.

After a great conversation with the coaching staff and my family I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to The University of Michigan!!! #GoBlue @CoachMikeElston @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Minter pic.twitter.com/2VUR7DWjEx — Owen Wafle (@OwenWafle) June 11, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, Wafle is rated highest by Rivals and ESPN, each of which has him as a four-star, with Rivals having him as the No. 15 defensive lineman in the country.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn:

Thick build with plus length. Has low center of gravity and plays low to win leverage. Has snaps on both sides of ball as fullback and defensive lineman. Strong, physical, hard-nosed player with strong work ethic. Showed ability to bend during spring workout. Ferocious style of play evident during in-game eval in fall 2021. Gets off quickly at snap and covers ground well in first three steps. Shows stack-and-shed ability. Can take on block and re-direction along line of scrimmage. Can anchor in run game. Willing to take on and fight through double teams. Relies heavily on power and strength and often wins leverage by sinking hips. Plays with high effort and has strong work ethic. Does show rip and spin moves but needs to continue to develop technique and diversify move sets. Has to maintain lower body flexibility while also getting stronger. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Has late round NFL draft potential.

Not only was Wafle previously committed to ND, but he has offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and several others.

