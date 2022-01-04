Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by NFL, report says

Jim Harbaugh could follow up his best season as Michigan football coach yet with his most surprising move yet, according to one report.

Bruce Feldman, reporter for The Athletic, published a story Tuesday suggesting Harbaugh, who just finished his eighth season as Michigan's coach, would leave his alma mater for the NFL.

Feldman cited an unnamed source, writing:

"'I think it’s real,' said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL."

WINDSOR: Harbaugh and Michigan got a needed reality check in Orange Bowl. That's good

MORE ON U-M FOOTBALL: Which positions are areas of concern entering 2022?

The Free Press did not immediately hear back Tuesday once requesting comment from Michigan Athletics.

Jim Harbaugh, 58, just led Michigan to the College Football Playoff, an Orange Bowl loss and a 12-win season — his first at Michigan and his first as a college coach since he led Stanford to 12 wins and an Orange Bowl win in 2010. After that season, he took a job as the San Francisco 49ers head coach, appearing in a Super Bowl.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

Harbaugh went 44-19 in the NFL, leading his teams to three NFC Championship Games.

Feldman said the Las Vegas Raiders, who have fired Jon Gruden but are in the playoff hunt under interim coach John Bisaccia, and the Chicago Bears, who are expected to fire coach Matt Nagy, could each be a destination for Harbaugh. The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer in his first season in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos could be eyeing coaching changes after missing out on the expanded playoff field once again.

Harbaugh played six seasons for the Bears after his quarterback career at Michigan and coach two seasons for the Raiders when they were in Oakland.

The 2021 AP Coach of the Year, Harbaugh found success one season removed from a 2-4 record. His salary was reduced in the offseason before leading Michigan to its first win over Ohio State in his tenure and the first Big Ten title game win in school history.

Story continues

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh may be tempted by NFL: report