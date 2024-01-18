Michigan basketball taking notes from Illinois on handling adversity as a team

It’s no secret the Michigan basketball season has been full of adversity.

Before the ,season, the Wolverines found out they’d be without their head coach, Juwan Howard, as he recovered from a serious heart surgery. Upon his return, he got into an altercation with then-strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson, who has not been with the team since. Then, most recently, Dug McDaniel has been suspended indefinitely from road games as he works through academic issues.

The varying circumstances have appeared to get the better of U-M on the court, as Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) is off to its worst 17-game start since the 2007-08 season.

But the Wolverines aren’t the only team to be dealt adverse conditions.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks with guard Dug McDaniel during U-M's 60-56 win on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Crisler Center.

The Fighting Illini have been without All-Big Ten guard Terrance Shannon since late December, when he was charged with rape after an alleged incident in September. Shannon, the team’s leading scorer at 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, has not played since a Dec. 22 victory over Missouri, when he scored 30 points, his second highest total of the season.

There's no timetable for his return. No. 14 Illinois is 3-2 without Shannon. The ability to stay together even when times are tough is something Howard has noticed.

“It starts with Brad (Underwood) ... great coach, amazing culture there at Illinois,” Howard said. “The success they have, year after year consistently ... overall you can always expect you're going to play against a tough-nosed, physical team in Illinois.”

These days, Illinois (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) is led by Marcus Domask, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Southern Illinois who's averaged 24.8 points per game over his past four contests.

He's far from the only weapon, Howard also singled out Quincy Guerrier, a forward who joined this offseason from Oregon, who's averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds and Coleman Hawkins, one of the frontrunners for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) tries to block the shot of Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

"Missing one of their key guys, but they have guys who've stepped in and filled that void," Howard said. "Quincy has been a big pick up, as has Marcus...It shows you the versatility they have on that roster, so we expect this team is going to come in with a lot of energy, lot of toughness."

Illinois has proven to be the toughest nut to crack for Howard. He has beaten all of the other 12 Big Ten teams during his five-year tenure in Ann Arbor, but is 0-6 in six games against Illinois, the last meeting was a double OT loss, 91-87.

Surgery for Jackson? Close eyes on Llewellyn

Graduate transfer forward Tray Jackson has missed each of the past two games and is listed as "out" while under concussion protocol. But Howard revealed on Wednesday there’s even more to it than that.

Michigan Wolverines forward Tray Jackson dunks against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Qudus Wahab in the first half at the Palestra on Jan. 7, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Not only did Jackson suffer the brain injury in last Sunday’s game against Penn State, but suffered a broken bone in his face which may require surgery.

“Tray has been suffering an injury that’s very delicate,” Howard said. “What I’m speaking of is his nose, he has a small fracture on his nose with the possibility of surgery on the table.”

Jackson, a 6-foot-10 Detroit native, has played 15 games this season and averages 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. It hasn't been the homecoming Jackson had hoped it would be thus far; he's scored more than eight points just once, when he scored 17 in 21 minutes in a November loss to Long Beach State.

Jackson is far from the only player who the staff is closely monitoring.

In addition to Jace Howard, who is being eased back into the rotation and just played eight minutes in season debut in Monday's win over Ohio State, Jaelin Llewellyn is being closely watched by the staff. Llewellyn had ACL surgery last January and has rehabbed his way back in the year in between; though he missed the beginning of the year, the point guard returned in early December vs. Oregon.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to guard Jaelin Llewellyn during the first half against the Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

After three games back, Llewellyn missed two game in concussion protocol, and in the first five games he played this year, only saw the court for more than 10 minutes just once. However, last week vs. Maryland when the team was without Dug McDaniel, he played 33 minutes which nearly matched his total output (44 minutes) from his first five games of the year.

He only played one minute Monday vs. Ohio State, so while it might appear Howard is saving him for the road games when McDaniel is not available, U-M's coach said it's a game-by-game process.

"We're monitoring his health as well, want to be very respectful of the injury that he's dealing with from last season," Howard said. "With the minutes he experience in the Maryland game, thought they were great minutes, hadn't played that many minutes in a very long time.

"That knee is something we do not want to cause any flare up where it could set him back because we need Jaelin and we need a healthy Jaelin."

White out vs. Illini

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard celebrates an 88-76 win over Buffalo at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

For the first time at Crisler Center, there will be a "white out" as all fans are encouraged to wear their white Michigan gear for Thursday's game (9 p.m., Peacock) vs. No. 14 Illinois.

The Wolverines have done days focused around both their primary colors "maize" and "blue" in prior years — next Saturday's game vs Iowa will be a "blue-out" — while they also have an annual pink out game for Breast Cancer awareness, this year that is scheduled for Feb. 3 against Rutgers, however this is the first time U-M will do a white out.

A program spokesman said there was a plan to do one last year, however the unnamed team U-M was going to do so against had white as one of its primary colors (that team from East Lansing, perhaps?) so the Wolverines ultimately opted against it.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball taking notes from Illinois on handling adversity