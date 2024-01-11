Michigan basketball's leading scorer Dug McDaniel suspended indefinitely for road games

A Michigan basketball season that's already on the brink may have just been delivered the final blow.

Dug McDaniel, the team's leading scorer and starting point guard, has been suspended for the team's road game's indefinitely according to a statement from Michigan's basketball program. Though no specific reason was given why, Howard's statement indicates it is so McDaniel can remain home to focus on his academics.

"We have very high standards within our program, culture and university," Howard's statement began. "Serving as mentors, we need to set the standards and pathways for our young men to succeed. Beginning with our game at Maryland, Dug McDaniel will not travel to road games until further notice.

"Dug will dress for home games, however, when we are away from Ann Arbor, he will work towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet."

Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines talks with Dug McDaniel of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Shortly before U-M's statement was emailed out, McDaniel shared his own post on social media which said he would be out for the next six road games, contrary to Howard's statement which called his time away from road games "indefinite."

McDaniel's post confirms he will be active for every home game but requests "please don't dm me or ask me about it just respect it."

The post has since been deleted.

McDaniel has taken a notable sophomore step, as he leads the team in minutes (36.1), points (17.8) and assists (5.1) per game and is one of four players shooting better than 38% from 3-point range. The Wolverines (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) already find themselves in a tailspin having lost four straight and eight of their past 11, but now will be in even more trouble as their thinnest position on the team is point guard.

The only other true ball handler is Jaelin Llewellyn, the former Princeton transfer, though he hasn't been reliable in his one-and-a-half seasons in Ann Arbor because of injury. Llewellyn tore his ACL last December, and has since rehabbed his way back into the rotation part time.

Llewellyn made his season debut against Oregon and has played in five games, averaging 8.8 minutes per contest to go with 2.2 points per contest as he's 4-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Nimari Burnett, an Alabama transfer, has largely played shooting guard this season. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior from Chicago is averaging a career-best 10.3 points per game, but may need to move out of position for the time being.

The other option, throw another freshman into the fire (like McDaniel a season ago) with George Washington III. The combo guard was the Ohio Gatorade boys basketball Player of the Year in 2023 and has played in 10 games this season, but just once in conference, one minute in mop-up time against Iowa.

“While I am disappointed, this is not something we take lightly," Howard's statement read. "This is an important step for Dug and his success as a student-athlete."

Michigan will be without McDaniel on Thursday, when it takes on Maryland in College Park (7 p.m., FS1).

