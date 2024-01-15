Michigan basketball ends 5-game losing streak in front of Fab Five, 73-65, over Ohio State

There would be no second half collapse for Michigan basketball, no matter how hard it tried.

Perhaps there were just too many good vibes in the air.

The recently slumping Michigan basketball watched a 12-point second-half lead evaporate in less than four minutes as Ohio State went on a 16-0 run to take a four-point lead, however the Wolverines mounted a comeback of their own as they finished on a 18-6 kick to hold on for the 73-65 win.

Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) ended its five-game losing streak in the process and extended its winning streak over Ohio State (12-5, 2-5 Big Ten) to three games, the same as the gridiron.

Frankly, it has been that kind of week in metro Detroit sports.

Last Monday, the Michigan football team won its first national championship in 26 years and celebrated in this very building 48 hours ago. Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions got their first playoff victory in 32 years.

And then Monday afternoon, without a lot of fanfare ahead of time, U-M basketball's most famous quintet — the Fab Five — reunited under the Crisler Center roof for the first time since their playing days, also more than three decades ago.

They were treated to U-M's first victory since it beat Eastern nearly one month ago on Dec. 16, behind a game-high 20 points and six rebounds from Olivier Nkamhoua, 15 from Dug McDaniel and 178 from Terrance Williams on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting on 3-pointers, which included the dagger from the left corner with 33 seconds to play to put U-M up 72-65.

That was largely the difference in this one, as U-M went 12-for-23 from long range (52%) while Ohio State shot a season-worst 3 of 24 (13%).

Michigan looked like it may cruise to victory when Williams canned a 3-pointer to go up 55-43 with 11:46 to play, only for Ohio State to go on its best stretch of the game. Dale Bonner hit a layup, Bruce Thorton hit consecutive buckets in the paint and a free throw, followed by two more Roddy Gayle Jr free throws, two Felix Okpara layups and a long ball form Thorton to put the Buckeyes up 59-55 with 7:58 to play.

Michigan responded with a 12-4 run of its own and re-took the lead for good when Williams rattled in a three with 3:37 to play to put U-M up 63-61. Unlike so many other times this season when the Wolverines simply gave the lead right back, Michigan came up with consecutive stops on defense, which led to a McDaniel transition layup and a pair of Tarris Reed Jr. free throws to make it 67-61.

The Buckeyes would cut it to four, 69-65, in the final minute but get no closer.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball ends losing streak with 73-65 win over Ohio State